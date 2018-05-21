Results from last Thursday night’s card at The Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Rosalinda Rodriguez (6-0, 2 KOs) captured the WIBA Bantamweight title with an 8th round stoppage over Ivana Coleman (1-10)
Santario Martin (4-3) won a six-round unanimous decision over Curtis Waller (1-6-1) in a light heavyweight bout. All three judges scored it 59-55
Andrew Stroud (4-0) won a six-round unanimous decision over Frank Gonzalez (3-1) in a super bantamweight bout. Scores were 58-55, 56-55 and 57-55
Willie Harvey (2-0-1, 2 KOs) won via 1st round stoppage at 1:53 over Mose Smith (0-3) in a heavyweoght.
Alexander Dedovets (5-1-2) won a six-round unanimous decision over over Alejandro Esquilin Santiago (0-3) in a heavyweight bout. All three judges scored it 60-54
Mathew Strode (25-6) won a six-round unanimous decision over Dennis Sharpe (17-26-4) in a middleweight bout. Scores were 60-54 twice and 59-55.
Francisco Vazquez Irizarry (3-0) won a four-round unanimous decision over Kevin Cooper (1-15) in a lightweight bout. All three judges 40-36
Tivan Young (1-0, 1 KO) won via 1st round TKO over Hakeem Atkinson (0-4) in a junior wlterweight bout. The time as 1:52.