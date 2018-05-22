By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Naoya Inoue, 15-0, 13 KO’s has taken on the nickname the monster. He will be giving the opportunity to live up to his nickname once again on May 25th in Tokyo, Japan in what is probably his biggest test to date taking on WBA (Regular) bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell, 29-2-1, 13 KO’s out of the United Kingdom.
Naoya Inoue is becoming one of Japans biggest boxing stars right alongside with middleweight contender countryman, Ryota Murata, 14-1, 11 KO’s.
Inoue was a highly touted amateur boxer sporting a record of 75-6, 48 KO’s. He turned pro in October of 2013 in the light flyweight division (108 lbs.). Naoya, similar to Guillermo Rigondeaux and Vasyl Lomachenko decided he did not want to take any easy fights and made sure that was clear when signing with Ohashi boxing gym. Naoya Inoue captured the WBA light flyweight title in only his 6th fight by tko of Adrian Hernandez of Mexico. He only defended the light flyweight title once be for jumping right past flyweight (112 lbs.) to super flyweight (115 lbs.) to capture the WBO super flyweight title by 2nd round KO over Omar Andres Narvaez, 43-1-2, 25 KO’s.
Inoue now has a chance to win a world title in his 3rd weight division in only his 16th fight. Naoya’s first fight at bantamweight (118 lbs.) will be against the naturally bigger McDonnell, that hasn’t lost a match in over 10 years. McDonnell suffered a split decision loss to Chris Edwards in 2007, and then lost his next match to Lee Haskins 76-77 on the score cards. That fight took place in March of 2008. McDonnell won the WBA title in 2014 and this will be his 7th defense.
A win on May 25th might not only put Naoya Inoue in the talks for p4p status, if he isn't already, but may set him up for a chance to win a fourth world title in 4 weight divisions in less fights than any other boxer in history. That may be putting the horse in before the cart, but in an age of fast starters and new firsts, who knows. Can you say Inoue Vs Dogboe?