Clint Walker who starred in the TV western “Cheyenne” and played a co-starring role in the hit war movie, “The Dirty Dozen” died yesterday in Northern California at the age of 90 according to the New York Times.
For seven seasons from 1955-61, he played Cheyenne Bodie, a rambunctious wanderer in the post-Civil War West, on the ABC series “Cheyenne.” He also appeared in a few episodes of Maverick with beloved star James Garner.
The actor’s seriocomic confrontation with star Lee Marvin was one of the highlights of the classic 1967 war picture “The Dirty Dozen.”
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Walker family in their time of grief.