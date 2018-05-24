Currently, the Junior Welterweight division is one of the hottest divisions today and is loaded with talent. Some of the top fighters in the division are: Terrance Crawford, Mikey Garcia, Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez, Sergey Lipinets, Josh Taylor, and Viktor Postol. However there are some changes in the division in the upcoming months. Terrance Crawford is moving up to the Welterweight division and now Mikey Garcia is moving back down to the Lightweight division. This leaves the division wide open and a chance for some of the other top fighters to take over. One fighter from the Chicagoland area would also like to be added to the list as a top Junior Welterweight, his name is Eddie Ramirez.
Eddie “El Escorpion” Ramirez 17-1, 11 KO’s, of Aurora, IL, was an outstanding amateur boxer and a former 2013 Chicago Golden Gloves Champion. Ramirez started his professional career right after the Golden Gloves in 2013. He trains at the Garfield Park Boxing Gym in Chicago, under his head trainer George Hernandez. Ramirez is an aggressive fighter who likes to break down his opponents. The 25 year old got to a quick start in his professional career and soon worked his way up as a top contender. His biggest break came in 2016 when he fought the undefeated prospect Kevin Watts. Ramirez overcame adversity in the fight. He was dropped in the 2nd round, but he got up and was back in the fight.
He did end up stopping Watts in the 7th round which led to bigger things for Ramirez. In 2017, Ramirez had a good start in the year and he fought another undefeated fighter, Ryan Karl. Once again Ramirez was impressive and stopped Karl in the 9th round. A few months later, he faced the more experienced Erick Bone. Although it was a tougher fight for Ramirez, he did enough to win a split decision. After the win, Ramirez did not take any breaks and challenged a far more experienced fighter. That was against former Lightweight Champion Antonio DeMarco. This should have been another win for Ramirez as he was the rising contender, and Demarco might have seen his last days as a top contender. However, Ramirez had a bad night and was stopped in the first round by Demarco, even though I believe the fight was stopped a bit early. This indeed was a learning lesson for Ramirez. Ramirez took a few months off but now is back this weekend.
This Saturday in Biloxi, Mississippi, Ramirez will take on Argenis Mendez 24-5-1, 12 KO's of Dominican Republic. This will be the main event on Fox Sports 1 as part of Premier Boxing Champions. Mendez is a former Junior Lightweight Champion, and also fought a lot of the top lightweight fighters. He is coming off a split decision win last year against Ivan Redkach. This should be an interesting fight as both fighters are looking to make a statement. You have to give it up to Ramirez once again as he is not taking a backward step. He is taking on a tough opponent after coming off a loss. By doing that, he is showing that the loss had no effect on him and he wants to prove that he is a top Junior Welterweight fighter. Tune in this Saturday for the next chapter of Ramirez's career.