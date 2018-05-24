Floyd “Make It Rain” Mayweather, JR Enrages Boxing Community with Shocking Comments Defending Donald Trump
May 24th, 2018 Bad Brad
Loading ...
Floyd “Make It Rain” Mayweather, JR. never one to show any class, aligns himself with The Petulant Child – In – Chief Donald Trump on disrespecting women, something the boxer knows about from personal experience!
Floyd “Make It Rain” Mayweather, JR Enrages Boxing Community with Shocking Comments Defending Donald Trump
Floyd “Make It Rain” Mayweather, JR. never one to show any class, aligns himself with The Petulant Child – In – Chief Donald Trump on disrespecting women, something the boxer knows about from personal experience!
Read HERE.