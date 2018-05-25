By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Although it was believed that an announcement was going to be made towards the end of last week, we are still none the wiser as to who will be fighting Callum “Mundo” Smith in the final of the World Boxing Super Series tournament.
It was believed that we would’ve had a decision, as to whether Smith would fight George Groves as intended, or if he would face a replacement – Chris Eubank, JR. However, we are still awaiting news and it’s likely that no announcement will be made until the first half of June.
In an interview with Sky Sports, the Liverpudlian fighter said that he would much rather wait an extra few months and allow Groves to recover fully from his injury than to fight sooner, against Eubank Jr.
This is because Groves holds the WBA world title and is the main reason that Smith entered the tournament in the first place, in order to get a shot at Groves and win the title from him.
Whatever happens, Smith is remaining as professional as ever and is ready to fight against whoever; whenever. Although he is not certain of who he’ll actually be competing against in the final and when the bout is going to happen, Smith is training in anticipation of a fight with Groves first and foremost.
Hopefully, the announcement will come sooner rather than later and we will see the final that we should see…
Although it could be an entertaining fight between Smith and Eubank, JR., nobody wants to see it half as much as they’d love to see Smith take on Groves and try to prove himself at the very highest level!
All that we’ve seen on social media, hints that Groves is recovering well and that things are going smoothly in preparation for the final. So, all we can do is wait patiently to see whether or not there’s any truth to these posts or whether Groves’ camp is just trying to blag themselves some extra time to ensure that the fight happens when Groves is strong, ready and at full fitness.
Keep your eyes peeled for an announcement soon!Contact the Feature Writers