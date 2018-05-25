By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Today was the day to see if Naoya Inoue had bit off more than he could chew? Was this a step up that was too much, too soon? Would the veteran champion who was more comfortable at the 118 lbs. weight limit prove he was a force to be reckoned with? Or would Naoya Inoue show that he truly is the “beast from the east”, the real life “Godzilla” or as most know him “The Monster”.
The later was not only true, but even more decisive than anyone probably imaged. Jamie McDonnell, 29-3-1, 13 KO’s made the 118 lbs. weight limit only to come into the fight as a monstrous 144 lbs. bantamweight. That size advantage was no help against the true monster who knocked out McDonnell at 1:52 of the 1st round.
Naoya Inoue, 16-0, 14 KO’s has now stopped his last six opponents and has captured a third world title in as many weight divisions in only 16 fight, giving Vasyl Lomachenko a run for his money who just did it in a record 12 fight.
Showing how dominate Inoue is, if he chooses to, I think he can win a title in the next weight class up. This is probably something Inoue will have a better chance of doing than Lomachenko at this point. (Stepping up another weight class). Inoue easily handled a much bigger McDonnell, why not step up 4 more pounds for history. Lomachenko on the other hand may have reached his limit for weight classes for the time being looking at the difference in size of him and Linares at 135 lbs.
So, yes Naoya Inoue may have a chance to capture 4 world titles in 4 weight divisions quicker than anyone in history. I say once again.
Naoya Inoue Vs Dogboe anyone?