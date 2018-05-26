By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
On June 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada airing on ESPN+ Jeff Horn, 18-0-1, 12 KO’s will be defending his WBO welterweight title for the first time against former unified 140 lbs. champion Terence “Bud” Crawford, 32-0, 23 KO’s. This will be Crawford’s first time fighting at welterweight, while the naturally bigger Horn has fought there his entire 18 fight professional career.
The question most boxing fans are asking is does Jeff Horn even stand a chance? The answer most boxing fans are giving is no. Terence Crawford considered the #1 or #2 p4p best boxer in the world, while Jeff Horn is looked at by many as an unknown Aussie that got a lucky decision over an ageing legend in Manny Pacquiao. Essentially, Jeff Horn was not given a chance going into the Pacquiao fight and is not being given a chance in this fight either.
As a boxing fan there are times I like to embrace the underdog. I want to see that Rocky Balboa or Buster Douglas type of moment. So, here we have this relatively unknown Aussie that not many people are even giving a chance, and many seem to just not like him personally either.
For Jeff Horn to win this fight and pull off the upset he will have to bring the same type of fight he brought to Manny Pacquiao. Horn will have to be rough, be relentless, be dirty if he needs to, and do not let off the gas! Come in the ring about 160-165 lbs. and just be a bully. It’s the only chance he has.
There is a problem though. Terence Crawford is a young, strong, quick fighter in his prime. Horn will have to improve offensively and defensively. Horn can not have a 9th round the way he did against Manny Pacquiao. Manny has lost a step that Crawford still has. Manny was just a little late on punches, his accuracy was off a few inches that made the difference between a stoppage and the fight going to the cards. I saw one punch, in particular, in that Pacquiao/Horn fight that looked exactly like the punch that ended Hatton’s career, and Manny just missed landing it flush. That can be a difference in this fight, and that come at any time.
While the idea of this school teacher, turn full time boxer shocking the world would be a site to see. My boxing logic tells me what a long shot that really is. Those wild shots by Horn will be met with sharp counters. That lack of defense and willingness to take punches will wear Horn down quicker with a young sharp shooter. While I still give horn a punchers chance, it’s just hard to see it playing out. I can’t see Horn winning enough rounds to take a decision. I also don’t see his power being so devastating that he lays Crawford cold. Possibly leaning on, fighting aggressively all night and hurting him late? I guess that could be a scenario, just not likely.
Let's be honest, unless Manny had more in the tank than we gave him credit for along with a major improvement in offence and defense by Horn, I can only see this one way. Crawford by stoppage.