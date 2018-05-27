The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast was and still is till this day the best and most popular roast even though there were roasts before and after Dean’s. The art of roasting (roasts meaning to insult or tell humorous jokes at the person being roasted expense) and it would always be some celebrity, sports figure and politician that was always in the face of the public getting roasted. They were so much fun and so hilarious! The Dean Martin Roast started out as a 30 minute special on The Dean Martin Comedy Hour in 1973 because the show was losing ratings and popularity by that time.
The “powers to be” decided to reboot the celebrity roasts and it did boost the ratings and the 30 minute specials were called (The Man of the week). There were 29 specials with 25 of them being featured on The Dean Martin Comedy Hour.
In 1974, The Dean Martin Show was cancelled mainly because Dean didn’t want to do the show anymore, but NBC drew up a contract with Dean to do several specials and to do more roasts specials starting with Bob Hope in 1974.
It was a big hit! Also, in 1974, the roasts moved to Las Vegas and the MGM Grand Hotel in the Ziegfeld Room. There were 54 roasts in all and everyone would show up like Nipsey Russell, John Wayne, Phyllis Diller, Don Rickles, Rich Little, Dom DeLuise, Angie Dickinson, Norm Crosby, Jimmy Stewart, and so many others. My favorite one is the roast of Lucille Ball and Frank Sinatra. Those two episodes are hilarious!
I love when Dom DeLuise comes out to roast Joan Collins and he mistakes Dean for her and Dean says “no I’m her brother Tom” as in (Tom Collins) the drink. That was so funny because he just came up with that line out of thin air. The show ran for ten years, but between 1980 and 1983. The show wasn’t aired on TV because of the fire that happened in the MGM Hotel, but it picked back up in 1984. For the last season and some of the episodes were of James Stewart and Mr. T, but there are so many great roasts that you can’t name them all.
Some of the others that had me cracking up were of Zsa Zsa Gabor. At the end of the show, Zsa Zsa’s made a joke telling Dean (you’re everything I love in a man you’re Italian, you’re rich, you’re handsome and you’re not too bright) that was so hilarious.
Here are a few other memorable roasts that you will laugh hysterically to: Don Rickles, Dean Martin, Johnny Carson, Sammy Davis, JR., Bette Davis, Muhammad Ali, and Michael Landon to name just a few. The show was filled with fun, lots of laughter lots, jokes and put downs, but always in good clean humor! I’m here to tell you, you will cry laughing. And at the helm of it all, is Dean Martin as your wildly funny host.
The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts were released on DVD by Guthy-Renker and Greg Garrison and it became the most sold video set collection in history. However, NBC filed a lawsuit against Greg Garrison for the rights of The Dean Martin Show, but it didn't affect the sales. Later on, it was released again by Time Life.