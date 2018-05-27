By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
Unified 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd surprised boxing pundits recently by calling out former welterweight champion Kell “Special K” Brook. Following a disappointing loss to Errol Spence, JR. last May, Brook decided to make the permanent move up to 154 and looked impressive in his first fight at junior-middleweight against Sergey Rabchenko earlier this year.
However, it’s not easy to draw conclusions about how “Special K” would fare against the best at 154 considering the fact that he has suffered two broken eye sockets in his last three fights. Such injuries are not ideal when considering the longevity of a boxing career, and it’s unusual that Brook would choose to open a new chapter at junior-middleweight in the immediate aftermath.
Nonetheless, Hurd claimed that Brook would be a “durable opponent, somebody who will be competitive”. And that might very well be true, at least as long as Brook can physically endure Hurd’s whirlwind-type volume punching approach. Hurd has clear defensive deficiencies that Austin Trout and Erislandy Lara were able to exploit in past fights, but is nonetheless one of the largest, most physical junior-middleweights out there. Not quite the kind of opponent you want to face in the wake of a move-up in weight class, especially after suffering two eye injuries that could have easily been career ending.
While Hurd isn’t the quickest fighter on his feet nor does he have blazing hand-speed, he was able to put more leather on the ever-elusive Erislandy Lara than any fighter ever has in his breakthrough performance in April. When asked about the possibility of facing mandatory challenger Julian Williams or regular WBA champion Brian Castano next, Hurd stated that “’I’m not saying they’re pushovers but I just feel like Kell Brook is a tougher fight.”
So why not fight Jermell Charlo next? The WBC junior-middleweight champion is one of the most dangerous fighters in the division, and appears more than willing to unify his title with Hurd if he gets by Austin Trout in early June. Hurd also expressed interest in making the fight happen in time, but as with most marquee unification fights, it’s not easy to guarantee they’ll happen exactly when the fans want them to.
“I feel like I’m gonna get the fight with Kell Brook somehow. Then I’ll eventually fight Jermell Charlo.” And Hurd very well might get what he wants. Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn expressed interest in making the fight, but also noted that their current focus is a long-awaited UK mega-fight between Brook and Amir Khan. However, given all the hurdles to making the fight in the past and Khan’s sporadic ring appearances over the last couple years, it wouldn’t be surprising for Brook and Hearn to end up making a deal with Hurd prior to Khan.
It’s certainly an interesting fight for the fans, despite the fact that it’d be hard to imagine a scenario in which Brook prevails. Brook has the boxing prowess to out-score Hurd at range, but Brook is not the type of fighter who appears willing to use his legs to the extent that he’d need to if he wanted a chance at taking Hurd’s titles. Brook is a guy who was willing to stand and trade with fearsome middleweight puncher Gennady Golovkin as a welterweight champion, even holding his own at times in a gutsy performance. But it’s hard to see this kind of heart and charisma paying any more dividends against the 6’1’’ Hurd in what can very well become another war of attrition, which the WBA and IBF junior-middleweight champion has a knack for prevailing in.Contact the Feature Writers