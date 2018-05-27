Kenzie Morrison raised his professional fight record to 14-0-2, 11 KO’s when he stopped journeyman Galen Brown, 44-40-1, 25 KO’s in the first round of their match in Kansas City.
Long time boxing fans The Spavinaw Kid and his sidekick at all the fights, Walrus McGhee, had this to say to Ringside Report. "It was so amazing to see Kenzie win against such a great opponent like Brown. In fact, Walrus was so excited at the time of the knockout, he done pissed his Wrangler Jeans. I haven't seen Walrus that excited since he showed me his mama's recipes! We are expecting big things from Kenzie for sure in the near future."