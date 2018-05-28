By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
One of the most renowned and recognized British boxing trainers – Brendan Ingle – bred many elite fighters out of the famous Ingle Gym in Sheffield. These fighters include 4 World, 6 European, 15 British and 6 Commonwealth Champions.
Ingle was known primarily for the unorthodox style of which he taught his fighters and the unusual training methods of which he employed. Although unorthodox, his methods proved invaluable as he produced so many top level fighters and a wide array of champions.
As well as establishing an incredibly successful stable over the years, the Irishman who moved to Sheffield back in 1957, also changed lives within the ‘Steel City’…
One day, Ingle was recruited by the local vicar to help carry out some work within the community. The aim was to attempt to try and ease tensions in the oppressed local area.
Ingle began by setting up a weekly dance at the local St Thomas’ church hall. This weekly dance was soon followed by the beginnings of a boxing club, due to the fact that the night always ended up with people fighting, and so as youngsters swapped their dancing shoes for boxing boots and a pair of gloves, Sheffield saw the birth of something special!
That something special was not only the start of Brendan Ingle’s coaching career, but the beginnings of the unique style of which Ingle would go on to teach to all of his boxers.
From flyweights to heavyweights, each would be light on their feet, fusing together their boxing and dancing skills, to create an elusive and effective style – reflected in the successes of all Ingle’s fighters.
As well as being a world class trainer, Brendan Ingle was a world class role model to his pupils…
Back in 1998, Ingle was awarded an MBE by the Queen in recognition of all the selfless work he had done to help those within the Sheffield area and to what he contributed to British boxing.
Not phased by wealth or material things, Ingle was more focused on doing good things and being a good; honest person. Something that is not hard to see by all the kind, heartfelt words that people have spoken and written about his since his passing last week on May 25th.
One of Brendan Ingle’s most successful fighters, Johnny Nelson, wrote on Instagram “A good, good man has left this earth today. A good friend. A good father figure. And the best trainer in the world.”
As Brendan Ingle got older, he began to suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease, but would still be in the gym for the majority of his time. Although his role became less hands on as time went on and his condition worsened, Ingle would still watch over the fighters in his gym and give them words of advice.
It is a sad time for British boxing, as it sees the loss of one of its most unique and creative thinkers. However, the legacy that Brendan Ingle has left behind, the countless lives he has changed and the impact he has made on British boxing will never be forgotten.
I will leave you with a paragraph from the Ingle Gym website, which sums up how Brendan Ingle helped bring together a community and abolish any kind of racism or discrimination from his establishment:
"Despite the gym's Christian origin, everyone is and was welcome, whatever creed, culture or religion. The gym is one of the first establishments to embody and practice both community spirit and multiculturalism in complete harmony to this day."