Greece-born flyweight Chris “The Greek Kelades” Kelades (12-3-0, M-1: 1-0-0)
fighting out of Dartmouth, Canada, takes on Ukrainian fighter Alexander Pletenko (13-4-0, M;1: 0-0-0) this Friday night on the M-1 Challenge 93 main card, in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Kelades made his successful M-1 Global debut last November at M-1 Challenge 86, when he defeated Oleg Lichkovakha by way of a third-round submission (Kimura).
It’s been more than a half- year since your M-1 Global debut. Why did you take such a long break?
CK: “It’s hard to believe it’s been that long. I was supposed to fight back in March, but I had problems getting my travel visa secured, so I was rebooked to fight in April but, unfortunately, the event was canceled. So, I’ve been ready to fight, but circumstances have changed the dates. I’m excited for this fight and looking forward to fighting in Chelyabinsk. Two times my fights have been canceled and it was extremely frustrating, but it gave me more time to work on my game and learn new techniques.”
In your M-1 Global debut, you have been very cautious during the first two rounds, but in the third round you got a submission. Is it your real fighting style or did you just wanted to win the debut fight without taking risks?
CK: Every fight is different. Sometimes in a new environment it takes longer to feel the fight start and you have to read the opponent before you react too aggressively.”
What can you say about your next opponent, Alexander Pletenko? You have similar records. Does it mean you have similar fighting styles?
CK: “I’ve seen some of his fights and I don’t think we have similar styles. I’ve been fighting the best guys in the world and at a certain level it’s more difficult to finish fights.”
Before joining M-1 Global you had never fought anywhere except North America. What does it feel like to fight half a world away from your home?
CH: “I really enjoyed myself the last time in my debut with M-1 Global. The travel is a little bit of a hassle with the distance, but I really enjoy fighting internationally and here in Russia. I like fighting away because I enjoy having to prove myself to other fighters and the fans. It motivates me!”
Russian star Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko (56-10-1, 1 NC, M-1: 6-0-0) headlines M-1 Challenge 93 against Brazilian power-puncher Bruno Silva (17-6-0, M-1: 0-0-0).
Undefeated M-1 Challenge middleweight champion Artem Frolov (10-0-0, M-1: 7-0-0) defends his title for the first time against American favorite Joe “Diesel” Riggs (47-17-1, M-1: 2-0-1) in the M-1 Challenge 93 co-featured event.