PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CULTS explores how destructive and terrifying cults can be to cult members and their families. Each of the 6 one-hour episodes dives deep inside a twisted American cult, building to that pivotal moment when blind worship turns violent and even deadly. From Jonestown to the Army of God, PEOPLE reporters are on the front lines, revealing the untold stories of power-crazed cult leaders using mind control, sex, and violence to manipulate and dominate followers. Each episode follows PEOPLE’s trusted journalists as they doggedly investigate the evolution of these cults, expose their bizarre and brutal day-to-day rituals, and speak first-hand to survivors who narrowly escaped lives of misery to put their cult nightmares finally behind them. PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: CULTS premieres this Monday, June 4 at 9/8c, only on ID.
Tony Alamo Ministries
Monday, June 4, 2018 at 9PM ET
Initially, the Alamo Christian Foundation once held hope for a better society for young people seeking purpose. But when Susan Alamo dies of cancer, Tony reveals his dark side and turns his anger on his followers, including taking multiple child brides.
Jonestown Massacre
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 9PM ET
In the late 50’s Jim Jones founded the People’s Temple, which focused on helping those in need. By 1975 he was setting up what was supposed to be a utopia known as Jonestown. But utopia quickly turned into a hell as Jones spiraled deeper into his own paranoia.
Word of Life
Monday, June 18 at 9PM ET
The Word of Life Church starts as a small bible study group led by Pastor Jerry Irwin. After his death, his daughter Tiffanie gains control, making life hell for church followers, and leads to the brutal death of a teenaged boy.
Yahweh Nation
Monday, June 25, 2018 at 9PM ET
Yahweh Ben Yahweh is a respected religious leader in the 1980s, but behind the facade, he rules his followers with terror and violence. One survivor shares the story of this cult leader, whose ruthless tactics ruined hundreds of lives and left 14 dead.
Army of God
Monday, July 2, 2018 at 9PM ET
Deborah and Jim Green believe they’re Generals in a holy army for God. For more than 30 years their harsh rule has destroyed families and ruined lives. Cult survivors reveal how the Greens transformed from charismatic hippies into militant cult leaders.
The Nuwaubian Nation of Moors
Monday, July 9, 2018 at 9PM ET
The followers of cult leader Dwight York come from all walks of life. Ruby joins the Nuwaubian Nation when looking for answers to life’s big questions while Niki is brought in as a child. Both become disillusioned as they learn the truth about York.