By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After waiting considerably longer than expected, we now officially, have confirmation on who will be in the opposite corner against Callum Smith in the Super-Middleweight World Boxing Super Series final. That man is the reigning WBA Champion – “Saint” George Groves.
Really that shouldn’t have been a surprise to the boxing community… Seeing as he won the semi-final against Eubank, JR. so convincingly.
However, after dislocating his shoulder in the final round after a dominant display, the final looked as though it may be without its highest ranked fighter.
Although it was hoped that the WBSS would be finished by late July, the company behind the Super Series have allowed Groves additional time and are looking to set a date for either late August or early September.
That, in my opinion, is a wise move on “Comosa AG” and Kalle Sauerland’s behalf, as otherwise the credibility of the tournament would have suffered pretty significantly!
According to Sky Sports, George Groves has been given medical clearance to fight Smith in the final. Furthermore, all of the boxing fans who were anticipating this event with excitement can sit back, take a deep breath and relax a little.
We can almost certainly say that we will be seeing the final we have so desperately wanted to see. Providing both men’s camps go according to plan!
I for one am really looking forward to seeing this all British final. Being born and bred in Britain myself I have grown up watching these two fighters progress through the ranks ever since I took up boxing.
The contest will be taking place at an interesting time in their respective careers. With Groves coming towards the latter stages of his career and Callum Smith entering his peak years, this will hopefully prove to be a fascinating fight.
We look forward to finding out a definite date for the Super-Middleweight WBSS final and to see the top 2 seeded fighters of the tournament go toe-to-toe, for the Muhammad Ali trophy and the WBA world championship!