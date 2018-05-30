He was the pride of Charlotte, NC. Bernard Taylor was a legendary amateur boxer who compiled an unbelievable record of 481-8, and qualified for the 1980 U.S. Olympic team which never had the chance to compete due to a boycott of those games by the United States. He was a favorite to win a medal, and probably the gold.
His professional career began on October 4, 1980 with a 6 round decision win over 6 fight veteran Antonio Rutledge. He was on his way, and was on a fast-tracked schedule that saw him run his record to 11-0 in just 1 year.
He continued his winning ways, and after building an 18-0 record, which included impressive wins over toughies Refugio Rojas (20-8), and Jose Vidal Concepcion (16-2-2), he had moved into world title contention, and was granted a shot at WBA Featherweight Champion – Eusebio Pederoza’s (33-3, 22 ko) title.
The fight was held in Taylor’s home town of Charlotte, NC. Incredibly, it was Pedroza’s 15th title defense. The fight was considered a “toss-up” by most boxing analysts. The undefeated highly skilled but untested challenger against the smooth and skilled champion who had held that title for over 4 1/2 years! Pedrdoza had a reputation for not being “shy” about bending the rules, and could be a real rough-houser when needed. It was a highly anticipated bout that was broadcast on ABC television.
It was a highly entertaining bout with Taylor starting off moving cautiously, but it was just a matter of time until the champion would force Taylor into a fire-fight. After 15 close and hard fought rounds, the judges (which included referee Stanley Christodoulou) could not choose a winner. Christodoulou saw it 147-143 for Pedroza. Judge Knud Jensen scored it 146-144 for Taylor, and the deciding Judge Oscar Oppen came up with 146-146 making it a 3-way split draw. Taylor remained undefeated, but Eusebio Pedroza successfully defended his WBA title belt for a 16th time.
After the disappointing result of his first title defense, Taylor continued on, and continued to win. He remained unbeaten and world ranked. Pedroza also continued winning, but in his 21st title defense, it finally happened. Pedroza traveled to London where he lost his title to red-hot Irishman Barry McGuigan via 15 round unanimous decision.
Bernard Taylor was the #1 ranked contender in the WBA, and got his 2nd chance to win a world Featherweight championship, but this time it would not be fought in North Carolina. Taylor would have to bring his 33-0-1 record to Belfast, Northern Ireland for a challenge of Barry McGuigan (27-1, 23 ko) in the first defense of his championship.
It was a good fight, but eventually, the high-pressure, power-punching style of the man known as “The Clones Cyclone” was too much. Taylor was unable to answer the bell for round 9. “Irish” Barry McGuigan was successful in the first defense of his world title belt. Taylor had come up short again. He performed well, but not well enough to bring the title back to the United States. Bernard Taylor tasted defeat for the first time in his professional career.
Taylor was back in the ring just 5 months later, and began another winning streak. After two wins, he challenged “Baby” Joe Ruelaz (19-2) for his NABF Featherweight championship, and this time, Taylor was not to be denied as he won a hard-fought, but clear unanimous decision victory over 12 rounds. He had his first title belt. It was not a World title, but the NABF title had to feel good around his waist and gave him confidence that one more world title shot was attainable.
Taylor went 1-1 in his next two fights. Both were non-title fights, winning a decision over Antonio De La Paz, and being stopped by tough Hector Lopez in round 9. Both of those fights were held at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.
The “B.T. Express” battles Barry McGuigan in Belfast.
Bernard’s next 5 fights were all title fights. 3 were successful defenses of his NABF title, and he also added the Tennessee state Jr. Lightweight, and USBA Jr. Lightweight titles to his collection. In the process scoring world class wins over Javier Marquez (30-4-3) twice, Calvin Grove (38-2), and a draw with Jeff Franklin (18-2-2) to hold on to his NABF title.
Taylor continued to roll, with 2 more wins before defending his title against unbeaten top prospect Eugene Speed (21-0) in Speed’s backyard of Washington D.C. Bernard Taylor battled his way to a split decision victory to defend his title on scores of 116-112 (Taylor), 118-110 (Speed), and a deciding verdict of 116-111 for Taylor. It was a huge win that solidified his place in line for another world title shot. After being off for about 16 months, he came back with a 1st round knockout win in a tune-up bout before taking his 3rd and probably last shot at a world title.
In October of 1993, Taylor traveled to Puerto Rico as the challenger for John John Molina’s (32-3) IBF Jr. Lightweight title belt. It was a tough assignment facing one of Puerto Rico’s most popular champions on La Isla del Encanto (The Island of Enchantment). Molina was strong and impressive, and caught Taylor with an uppercut that rocked him badly, followed by a right/left combination that had him in serious trouble. Taylor didn’t go down, but the referee stopped a badly hurt Taylor from taking deadly punishment as he was caught in the corner and seemingly defenseless. It was the right call.
Taylor’s 3rd and final World Title fight against John John Molina
Bernard would fight just once more. It was his final pro bout, a defense of his USBA title belt against former WBF and WBC Continental Americas Champion Pete Taliaferro (24-2, 18 ko). It was a split decision win for Taliaferro. That fight closed out a 13+ year journey for Bernard Taylor.
Bernard finished with a final record of 45 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws, scoring 22 knockouts. No, he didn’t win a world title, but he did win the NABF, USBA and Tennessee state championships and fought 3 times for world titles against top notch champions. He was SO CLOSE to winning the world championship in his first challenge against Eusebio Pedroza, but the draw was all Pedroza needed to keep that title belt. He is remembered fondly by boxing fans, and is a legend of North Carolina’s boxing scene.
Purchase Dan’s Hit Boxing Book Mat Tales: True Stories From The Bizarre, Brutal World Of Pro Boxing by Clicking the Image to ORDER it Now.