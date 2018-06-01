It is being reported that Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions is working on closing a deal for a fight between former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, 24-1, 18 KO’s, and former title challenger Bryant Jennings, 23-2, 13 KO’s. Parker is coming off a loss to current WBA, WBO, and IBF unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua earlier this year. Jennings, on the other hand, is currently on a four fight win streak and Parker would surely be his stiffest test since dropping back to back losses in to Wladimir Klitschko and Luis Ortiz in 2015, the latter by knockout.
Early indications is that the fight will be taking place on August 18, 2018, at the new Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City. This fight will likely provide each challenger with the opportunity to move one step closer to another title shot with the win. The fight isn’t exactly a done deal at the moment, but we will keep you posted on Ringside Report as new information comes about.
Until then, stay up fight fans!Contact the management team