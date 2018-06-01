Ella Brennan, the larger than life beloved matriarch of New Orleans’ dominant restaurant family who built Commander’s Palace into world famous award-winning establishment renowned for its food and service and for the long list of eminent chefs who trained in the kitchen, died this morning at her Garden District home, said her niece Lally Brennan. She was 92.
Ms. Brennan, a lifelong New Orleanian who’s passion was unmatched about doing everything she could to move her beloved city forward and its indigenous cuisine, spent her career working in restaurants. She was a strong woman who succeeded in an a male-dominated profession. At her death, she was the head of a branch of the family whose members operate 14 restaurants in the New Orleans area and one each in Houston and Disneyland.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Brennan Family in their time of grief.