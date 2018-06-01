Michael Ford who was an English film Art Director and Set Decorator has died at the age of 90.
Ford, first worked as an illustrator at Goldsmiths College, London. He got into the film industry via commercial television with his first film credit being the 1960 film Man In The Moon starring Kenneth More. Some of Ford’s other earlier film work were The Anniversary and Kelly’s Heroes.
In 1982, Ford was a co-recipient of the Academy Award for Best Art Direction for his contributions as set decorator to Raiders of the Lost Ark. This was preceded by a nomination for The Empire Strikes Back and followed by nominations for Return of the Jedi and Empire of the Sun . He won his second Academy Award in 1998 for his work on Titanic. Ford also served in a design capacity on the James Bond films The Living Daylights, License to Kill and GoldenEye.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Ford Family in their time of grief.