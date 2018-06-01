Riverside California’s Ramon Orozco was always a good athlete, but at 5′ 4″ tall he got into boxing where he could compete against athletes his own size. After a short but winning amateur career he turned professional on August 6, 1994 in Pomona, California. He started fast with a first round technical knockout over Chino, California’s Eusebio Jauregui.
After the pro debut victory, things slowed down as he went 0-3-1 in his next 4 bouts. Those 3 losses included decisions to unbeatens Johnny Walker (3-0), and U.S. Olympian Julian “The Dealer” Wheeler (8-0), so even though he stood with a record of 1-3-1, his reputation was solid.
Orozco stops “Flash” Gordon Williams in round 2
He turned things around and went 4-1 in the next 5 fights including a mild upset over Gordon Williams at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, and a big upset win, at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles,over Mexico’s Miguel Angel Ruiz who was 10-1 when Orozco beat him. Ruiz would later go on to challenge Hector Camacho Jr. for the NABA Jr. Welter Title.
Ramon went 2-3-1 in his final 6 fights, ending with a 4th round tko win over Victor Hugo Sanchez on Sept. 26, 1996 at the Marriot ballroom in Irvine, California.
He finished his pro campaign even up at 7 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws, and winning 4 by knockout. He was the original “Riverside Rocky” and had fans roaring at all of his bouts! Trained by “Trainer of Champions” Jessie Reid, Ramon was always ready for a rumble. He got his self in trouble, lost some valuable years of prime time in his youth, and would have probably achieved much more in the ring. But his short pro boxing career was action packed each time out!
