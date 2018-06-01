Courtesy of Boxing Along The Beltway
Saturday, June 2 — Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ. Undefeated Bowie, MD super lightweight Greg “The Sharpshooter” Outlaw battles Dan Murphy of Lanoka Harbor, NJ in a six-round encounter. Outlaw (4-0, one KO) competes for the first time since winning a six-round unanimous decision over Sidney Maccow on September 9th in Queens, NY. Murphy (3-1) had a no-decision in his last outing on March 10 at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City when his opponent suffered a shoulder injury in the first round.
Friday, June 8 — Paramount Theatre, Huntington, NY. Haymarket, VA super lightweight Juan De La Cruz Rodriguez will be in a six-round bout against John Hernandez of Huntington. Rodriguez (8-8-1, six KO’s) makes his second straight trip to the Paramount after suffering a fifth-round TKO against Daniel Gonzalez on March 16th. Hernandez (8-3, one KO) will be trying to break a two-bout losing streak.
Saturday, June 9 — Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY. Capitol Heights, MD bantamweight Thomas “KO” Snow will face undefeated Duke “The Baby-Faced Terminator” Micah of Accra, Ghana in a 10-round contest for Micah’s WBC International Bantamweight title. Snow (19-3, 12 KO’s) last fought on October 14th and won a six-round unanimous decision over Stephon McIntyre in Springfield, VA. Micah (21-0, 18 KO’s) makes the second defense of his title that he won in March of 2017. Micah’s first defense saw him win a 10-round majority decision over Jose Santos Gonzalez on November 18th in Queens, NY.
Saturday, June 9– Fitz Casino and Hotel, Tunica, MS. Baltimore, MD cruiserweight “Slick” Nick Kisner returns in a six-rounder against Jay Williams of West Monroe, LA. Kisner (20-4-1, six KO’s) comes off a 10-round unanimous decision over Brian Holstein on March 3rd in Columbus, OH. Williams (4-8) has not fought since December of 2016 when he won a six-round split decision over Manjaro Hills in Baton Rouge, LA.
Saturday, June 16 — The Coliseum, St. Petersburg, FL. Washington, DC lightweight Jordan “Da Kidd” Peters will be in a six-round bout against Ricky Tomlinson of Thonotasassa, FL. Peters (2-2-1, two KO’s) will look to break a two-bout losing streak that includes a second-round TKO loss to Joshafat Ortiz on May 11th in Philadelphia, PA. Tomlinson (6-3-2, two KO’s) will face a Beltway Boxer for the second straight time. Tomlinson won a four-round unanimous decision over Ernest Hall on March 3rd in Clearwater, FL.
Saturday, June 30 — Center Stage @ NoDa, Charlotte, NC. Baltimore, MD middleweight Maxell "The General" Taylor returns to the ring after an almost four-year absence to participate in a four-round bout against an opponent to be determined. Taylor (18-10-1, eight KO's) has not fought since losing by first-round TKO to Joe Smith, Jr. in December of 2014 in Huntington, NY.