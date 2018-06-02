Brazilian middleweight Bruno Silva shocked Alexander Shlemenko with an opening round stoppage to set-up a potential showdown with M-1 Challenge champion Artiom Frolov, who defeated American challenger Joe “Diesel” Riggs earlier this evening (Fri.) at M-1 Challenge 93 in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
To say the least, Silva (18-6-0) was impressive in his M-1 Global debut, knocking out the former Bellator champion Shlemenko (56-11-1), at the 2:54 of the first round. Russian star Shlemenko, who was the M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion, had been 6-0-0 in M-1 Global competition going into The Rage to take on Silva in the main event.
Silva pounded Shlemenko and finished him off here
Silva trapped Shlemenko on the ropes and unloaded a powerful barrage of punches to the head and body, as well as one well-executed knee to the face, leaving the Russian star out cold on his feet and the stunned crowed silent.
In the co-featured event, Frolov improved his perfect MMA pro record to 11-0-0, 8-0-0 in M-1 fights, when the doctor stopped the fight in the second round due to a knee injury suffered by Riggs, the former UFC fighter.
Ukrainian flyweight Alexander Pletenko (14-4-0), also fighting for the first time in an M-1 Global event, won a third-round unanimous decision over Chris Kelades (12-4-0), the native of Greece who lives in Canada.
Russian lightweight Alexey Makhno (18-6-0) took a three-round unanimous decision from Rogerio Karranza (13-4-0), of Brazil, while Finnish flyweight Mikael Silander (18-6-0) choked Nureles Aidarov (3-1-0), of Kyrgyzstan, into a first-round submission.
On the preliminary card, Russian heavyweights Yuriy Fedorov (1-0-0) in his pro debut and Nikolay Savilov (12-3-0) both used ground-and-pound attacks to defeat, respectively, French heavyweight Charles-Henri Lucien (0-2-0) in round one and Nikolay Rachek (7-6-0), of Russia, in the third frame.
In a battle of Russian middleweights, Vladimir Migovich (1-2-0) won a three-round unanimous decision over Nikita Novikoov (5-3-0), South African middleweight Mark Hulme (6-2-0) submitted his Russian opponent, Vadim Shabadash (7-3-0), via a rear naked choke in the opening round.
Russian lightweight Magomed Magomedov (9-2-0) won a three-round split decision over his countryman, Nikita Podkovalnikov (2-1-0), Russian bantamweight Sergey Klyuev’s (6-1-0) kimura forced previously undefeated Ilya Karetnikov (4-1-0), of Russia, into first-round submission, and Pierre Ludet (4-0-0), of France, locked a rear naked choke on Russian flyweight Egor Filidov (0-1-0) for a first-round victory by submission.
Complete Results
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT – MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Bruno Silva (18-6-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Brazil
KO1 (punches – 2:54)
Alexander Shlemenko (56-11-1, M-1: 6-1-0), Russia
CO-FEATURE – M-1 CHALLENGE MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Artiom Frolov (11-0-0, M-1: 8-0-0), Russia
WKO2 (doctor stoppage /knee injury – 0:46)
Joe Riggs (47-18-1, M-1: 2-1-1), USA
FLYWEIGHTS
Alexander Pletenko (14-4-0, M-1: 1-0-0-), Ukraine
WDEC3
Chris Kelades (12-4-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Canada
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Alexey Makhno (18-6-0, M-1: 5-3-0), Russia
WDEC3
Rogerio Karranca (13-4-0, M-1: 0-2-0), Brazil
FLYWEIGHTS
Mikael Silander (18-6-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Finland
WSUB1 (d’arce choke – 4:26)
Nureles Aidarov (3-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Kyrgyzstan
PRELIMINARY CARD
HEAVYWEIGHTS
Yuriy Fedorov (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WTKO1 (ground and pound stoppage – 1:31)
Charles-Henri Lucien (0-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), France
Nikolay Savilov (12-3-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Russia
WTKO3 (ground and pound stoppage – 4:26)
Nikolay Rachek (7-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Vladimir Migovich (1-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WDEC3
Nikita Novikov (5-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia
Mark Hulme (6-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), South Africa
WSUB1 (rear naked choke – 2:20)
Vadim Shabadash (7-3-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Russia
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Magomed Magomedov (9-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WDEC3
Nikita Podkovalnikov (1-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Sergey Klyuev (6-1-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Russia
WSUB1 (kimura – 2:25)
Ilya Karetnikov (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia
FLYWEIGHTS
Pierre Ludet (4-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), France
WSUB1 (rear naked choke – 3:36)
Egor Filidov (0-0-1, M-1: 0-0-1) , Russia