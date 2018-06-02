By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
65/35 split my ASS! Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions has offered Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the #1 middleweight in the world on pretty much everyone’s list a 35% cut of the 2nd biggest fight that can happen in boxing. The first biggest is in the heavyweight division of course. When the holder of three of the four world championship belts asks for a fair cut, De La Hoya blatantly lies to our faces as if lying has became something acceptable for people in a power position.
Well, they say if you repeat a lie long enough people will eventually believe it. Now we are supposed to believe that “GGG” does not want to fight Canelo Alvarez. A guy (Golovkin) who was robbed of his perfect professional record in his first fight. A guy who signed up to avenge that dreadful draw on Cinco de Mayo and his opponent couldn’t get past the piss test. A guy who is ready to sign the contract for a September fight as soon as your drug flunky finishes his suspension. Yet “GGG” is the one that is scared and doesn’t want the fight?
This is a clear case of protecting the goose that lays the golden egg. Listen De La Hoya, I don’t care about your history of cross dressing and fishnet stockings. I’m not mad at you for your late nights with mirrors and razor blades. I don’t judge you for the problems you’ve had with alcohol. It’s the lies. The deceit. It’s the fact that you are a power house in the boxing world and you look the fans straight in the face and lie. You know we know your lying, and you do it anyways.
You’re right this is not only the biggest fight for Gennady Golovkin, but most likely the biggest possible payday. What you also know is this is the biggest fight and payday for Canelo Alvarez. What I’m not sure if you realize is that if the rematch doesn’t happen it hurts Canelo’s legacy more than Golovkin. The boxing world recognizes Golovkin as the winner in the first fight. They find Canelo at fault for the second fight not happening on May 5th due to a “meat” issue. So, if you want a tune up, just say you need a tune up. Just say you want a little older “GGG” and that you’re not ready to get back in the ring yet. Just don’t low ball the best middleweight in the world and say he doesn’t want to fight, because that makes you a liar. Is this just a promotion strategy? Maybe.
At the end of the day "GGG' doesn't need you. And you may not want or need him. You may be better off without him and I'd rather watch "GGG" humble a Charlo brother. So, go fight Spike Sullivan and call your self the best…someone will believe it.