Shirley MacLaine was crazy about Dean Martin and truly had the biggest crush on him. They were the best friends for many years and she was the only female member of The Rat Pack. Martin and she made seven movies together. The first movie was a Martin and Lewis movie Artists and Models in 1955, which is so funny and fun to watch. the second movie was Some Came Running in 1958, with her other best friend, Frank Sinatra.
The third movie was Career in 1959. The fourth movie was just a cameo appearance in Ocean’s 11 in 1960, which is the best and most loved Rat Pack movie. The fifth movie was All in a Night’s Work in 1961. The sixth movie was What a Way To Go in 1964 which had an all-star cast of men. Dean was the first guy she dated and hated but ended up with him at the end of the movie.
Their final movie together was Cannonball Run 2 in 1984 that starred Burt Reynolds. McLaine was a guest on his TV show a couple of times. Dean really loved her and Martin along with Sinatra loved playing practical jokes on her, which was always funny.
Shirley told a wildly funny story about the time that when she was drunk one night and made up her mind that she was going to have Dean for herself, taking him from his wife Jeanne. She went to their house to tell Jeanne. Jeanne opened the door and welcomed her in. Dean wasn’t there and when she saw the whole family was in the living room, she was going to leave, but Jeanne asked her to stay awhile and have a drink. This led to them all having a great time that Shirley didn’t get to tell Jeanne what she had come there for. McLaine said she would have never actually gone through with it, but it was still funny and it was also told in Dean’s Book “Memories Are Made of This”.
The met each other early on in their careers back in the late 40s because they had the same manager and they used to try their material out on each other. Shirley thought Dean was very funny and they always hung out.