By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
Turn back the clock to November 28th 2015. Wladimir Klitschko had dominated over the heavyweight division for nearly a decade since knocking out Chris Byrd for the IBF title, unifying 3 of the 4 heavyweight titles while making 18 successful title defenses.
Tyson Fury was the latest to challenge for Klitschko’s vaunted supremacy, and while the 6’9’’ unbeaten Brit appeared fearless and determined in the build-up to the fight, very few experts gave the challenger much of a chance. Fury was following in the footsteps of more developed challengers such as Alexander Povetkin, Kubrat Pulev, and David Haye (all of whom failed emphatically), and given the fact that he already hit the deck against former cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham, the odds established the challenger as a 5-1 underdog.
Turn back the clock to November 29th 2015. In one of the biggest upsets in modern heavyweight history, Tyson Fury wrested the heavyweight title from Wladimir Klitschko in an ugly, mauling, unaesthetic, yet clear-cut unanimous decision victory that had the boxing world in a spin.
In what appears to be about a once in a century trend, modern giant Tyson Fury will follow in the “Pottawatomie Giant” Jess Willard’s footsteps as one of the most inactive lineal heavyweight champions in history, but unlike Willard, Fury will not have a title to defend in his ring return. Stripped of his titles, Fury will instead aim to shake off the cobwebs against little-known Sefer Seferi, a fight which will hopefully put him back on the radar in a sport where today’s newest interest can quickly become tomorrow’s latest afterthought.
So why is there such public interest in Tyson Fury’s return? While Fury’s upset victory over Klitschko garnered international spotlight and The Ring Magazine Upset Of The Year honors, it was not nearly the kind of star-making performance that Anthony Joshua turned in 17 months later against a much sharper version of Wladimir. More so, Fury deprived his fans of a rematch with Klitschko on two separate occasions, with the latest occurring after a failed drug test for cocaine.
In his short run as an inactive champion in recess, Fury became one of the sport’s most controversial figures with an assortment of abrasive comments of the misogynistic, homophobic, and anti-Semitic variety.
“Everyone just do what you can, listen to the government follow everybody like sheep, be brainwashed by all the Zionist, Jewish people who own all the banks, all the papers all the TV stations. Be brainwashed by them all” was a particularly vile comment made by Fury which invoked significant backlash from the Jewish community, with the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) bringing their case all the way to the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).
Is this the guy boxing fans really should be anxious to have relevant in the sport again? We already have enough shameful antics on display from Adrien Broner, do we really need more?
Since the failed drug test and receiving a ban from the BBBofC, the sport has tightened its position on performing enhancing drugs (PEDs) as most notably the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) put the brakes on a multimillion dollar affair between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin following Canelo’s positive drug test for clenbuterol. Although Fury denies having used PEDs in the past despite having a history of more than one failed drug test, the lineal champion has been quoted stating “Why don’t they just make drugs totally legal in sports, then everybody would be taking drugs and then it would be fully fair then, wouldn’t it.”
The question is whether or not the sport still needs a fighter like Tyson Fury, who has been more noteworthy in controversial actions and remarks outside of the ring than he has been interesting inside of the ring. Keep in mind that Fury’s return comes at a time when boxing is in the process of making large strides forward in combatting ethical concerns particularly linked to PED use.
Further, this is not Mike Tyson were dealing with, a man who was more or less the Teflon fighter as his antics never drove away public interest due to his ferocious fighting style. This is not Floyd Mayweather, JR., whose ring prowess and undefeated record would draw millions of die-hard and casual fans to his $100 PPV price regardless of how vile and controversial he was in his personal life. This is Tyson Fury, a man who has been inactive for nearly 3 years and is coming back to face a heavyweight which has become hotter than it has been since the early 2000s.
We can only hope for his safety and well-being, as we should for every other fighter who steps into the squared circle. But as for Fury’s relevance as a legitimate heavyweight figure? Well, he’ll have to earn that distinction, and hopefully by his accomplishments in the ring rather than the controversy he stirs up outside of it.Contact the Feature Writers