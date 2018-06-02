Super Middleweight Derrick Webster pounded his way to a 10-round unanimous decision over Oscar Riojas in the main event of a five-bout card at The Claridge Hotel.
Mis Downing Promotions promoted the near-capacity show.
With the win, Webster captured the American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Super Middleweight title.
Webster was pinpoint with his jab, which he followed with a solid body work that reddened the sides of Riojas. Webster stunned the gritty Riojas on several occasions, but the visitor from Monterrey, Mexico showed a good chin and remained on his feet for the ten-round bout.
Scores were all 100-90 in favor of Webster of Glassboro, New Jersey, who is now 26-1. Riojas is 16-10-1.
“It was boxing in there. I put on a display. Roy Jones told me to keep him long, and that’s what I did. I started the body work a little late, but the jab was my key. I could have done a little more with the body, but the jab was everything tonight,” said Webster.
“In the 1st round, I hit him with a big right hand, but the bell saved him. I hit him good a couple more times. Some guys know how to survive, and he is one of them.”
“We have been talking to the USBA about fighting for their title. That will get me to where I need to be. I am ready for a world title shot. I have been putting it out there that I would like fight George Groves or Tyron Zuege. I will go to China or Germany or wherever to fight those guys.”
Isiah Seldon scored two knockdowns en-route to a six-round unanimous decision over Lamar Harris in a super middleweight bout.
In round four, Seldon landed a perfect counter right that sent Harris to the deck. In round five, it was another right that mad Harris’ glove touch the canvas for a 2nd time.
Seldon of Atlantic City won by scores of 60-52 twice and 59-53 and is now 12-1-1. Harris of St. Louis is 9-15-4.
Prince Badi Ajamu won a eight-round unanimous decision over Edgar Perez in a cruiserweight rematch. Seldon continued to hammer and wobble Harris in round four.
Ajamu of Camden, New Jersey won by scores of 80-72 twice and 79-73 to raise his mark to 29-4-1. Perez of Chicago is 7-25.
James Wilkins stopped Joe Gbola at the end of round two of their scheduled four-round featherweight bout.
Wilkins dropped Gbolo midway through the 2nd round, and then pounded on his opponent for the rest of the round. The bout was stopped in between rounds.
Wilkins of Brooklun, NY is 4-0 with 4 knockouts. Gbolo of Newbergh, NY is 3-3-2.
In the opening bout of the evening, Felix Manzueta stopped Antonio Allen in round two of a scheduled four-round welterweight bout.
Manzueta pounded on Allen until the bout was stopped at 1:17.
Manzueta of Dover, Delaware is 2-0 with both wins coming via stoppage. Allen of Philadelphia is 0-8-1.
The card took place on Atlantic City Hall of Fame weekend, and stars such as Roy Jones Jr., Riddick Bowe, Evander Holyfield, Hector Camacho Jr., Bruce Seldon, Mark Breland, Marlon Starling, Michael Spinks and Jeff Chandler were among the dignateries that were sitting ringside.”