The world just got a little sadder with the news that the Grammy nominated Chicago blues legend Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater died of heart failure at the age of 83, according to his record label.
Clearwater, was born Edward Harrington in 1935 in Mississippi, and died in his hometown of Skokie, the label, Alligator Records, said in a statement.
“Chicago has lost one of our legendary blues musicians, innovators and ambassadors to the world,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “Clearwater leaves behind a lifetime of songs that gave a voice to the soul of the city that he loved.”
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Clearwater Family in their time of grief.