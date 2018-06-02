11-time national amateur champion Sacred Downing weighed in at 123.6 lbs for her professional debut that will take place TONIGHT at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Downing of Trenton, New Jersey will face Britain Hart in a scheduled four-round bout. Hart checked in at 121 pounds.
Downing is promoted by her sister Mis Downing.
Mis Downing Promotions will feature two more fighters from their stable on Saturday night.
Dan Murray weighed 138.4 lbs, while undefeated Greg Outlaw scaled 136.8 lbs
Mis Downing Promotions’ Alejandro Jimenez weighed 117.2 lbs for his fight against Dallas Holden (117.4 lb)
The show is promoted The Real Deal Boxing and Mis Downing Promotions.