By Brad Berkwitt
Hilmar Hoffmann an assistant director at the Folkwang Hochschule for Music and Theater in Essen has died at the age of 92. For twenty years (1970-1990) he was City Councilor in Frankfurt am Main and promoted free groups in urban culture.
From 1993 to 2001 he was President of the Goethe-Institut eV (Munich). He taught film theory and cultural politics at the Universities of Bochum, Frankfurt, as a visiting professor in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Hoffmann Family in their time of grief.