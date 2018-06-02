Born in tiny Luna, New Mexico and now fighting out Santa Fe NM. Joaquin Zamora was a favorite around the New Mexico amateur circuit before turning professional in 2002 with a first round tko of Dwayne Pope.
Zamora traveled to Las Vegas Nevada where he lost his 2nd pro fight by stoppage in round 3 against Durango, Mexico’s Juan Manuel Salazar in Salazar’s pro debut.
He then ran off a 4-0-1 streak before facing hard hitting Elco Garcia for the vacant WBC Mundo Hispano Jr.Middleweight Title. It was an all-out war for 6 rounds before Garcia got the stoppage to win that title.
Joaquin learned much from that encounter and began another winning streak going 7-0, 6 ko’s before stepping in to face Mexico’s Nelson Estupinan (12-3) for the USNBC Welterweight Title belt. It was a glorious night as Zamora put on a dominant performance over 10 rounds to win a lop-sided unanimous decision and left the ring with the belt around his waist.
In April of 2007 Zamora successfully defended his title belt against highly regarded James “Too Sweet” Crayton by a unanimous decision on scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 100-90. His level of opposition had risen, and he was equal to the challenge. He was making noise, and began to get attention in the national rankings off of these back-to-back wins against high level opponents.
Zamora’s next big challenge came Sept. 5, 2008 as he faced off against fellow New Mexico prospect Ray Sanchez III (21-2) in a bout televised on the Telefutura network. It was a much anticipated match and didn’t disappoint the fans in attendance, and tuned-in live around the world. It was 3 rounds of war, but when the smoke cleared, It was Zamora who had his hand raised in victory via 3rd round tko.
Ray Sanchez III and Joaquin Zamora locked in battle in 2008
The next two fights were big ones for Zamora who looked impressive. First up was a 10 round unanimous decision win over Jose Adelaydo Gonzalez (12-4-1) again televised on Telefutura. 6 months later, he squared off with and stopped Josh Renteria (15-2) in the 10th round.
Nearly a year-and-a-half later, Zamora took his 18-2-1 record, traveled to Miami, Florida, and moved up in weight to challenge for the vacant IBO Latino Middleweight title against Nigeria’s Eromosele Albert (22-4-1). It was another spirited fight, but it was Zamora being stopped by Albert in round 9. Zamora then lost a hard fought rematch via decision to Elco Garcia, that fight also televised on Telefutura network.
Zamora with other New Mexico favorites
He improved the record of his pro campaign with 4 straight unanimous decision victories with his last victory being a 6 round win over Oklahoma’s Anthony Hill.
Joaquin Zamora is a skilled warrior who delights his New Mexico fans, and picks up fans every time he shows his heart in the ring in those nationally televised fights.
He has had a nearly decade-and-a-half long pro boxing career with an outstanding 22-4-1, 12 ko record. This humble veteran of the United States Navy will always be remembered as one of New Mexico’s top pro boxers.
The fighting days may not be over just yet. Joaquin tells me that he may have a few more fights left in him, but either way, he will stay involved in the sport of professional boxing!
Purchase Dan’s Hit Boxing Book Mat Tales: True Stories From The Bizarre, Brutal World Of Pro Boxing by Clicking the Image to ORDER it Now.