By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
As the heavyweight division heats up, there are rising stars throughout the world that are making their case as contenders on the rise. Most recently Efe Ajagba fought at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. If you haven’t seen this man yet, he stands at 6 feet 5 inches and weighs about 235 lbs. and looks like he stepped out of a comic book. This dude is straight chiseled. If you can create a new action figure hero, there is the chance he would look like this.
My first thought upon seeing Ajagba was this is a combination of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder as far as body type. Tall and incredible reach like the bronze bomber, but muscular and ripped like Joshua. But can he fight? Well, we are a long way off from figuring out if he can truly be a contender. In his last fight he did ice Dell Long, 5-3-2, 3 KO’s in just seconds into the fight with the first solid punch he landed. I mean, it was a real “wow” moment, and a scary one also, as Dell laid there not moving. I know Dell is not the prototype of a boxer that will spring board Efe to stardom. He was brought there to lose I’m sure and didn’t exactly look like he could perform a proper push up, if he could he probably hasn’t in a while. That doesn’t detract from the fact that Efe finished him immediately as if a mismatch like this should not even be sanctioned.
Efe Ajagba, 5-0, 5 KO’s now has 4 first round knock outs. He is only 24 years old, born in Nigeria and currently living in Stafford Texas. He started boxing in 2011 at 17 years old and competed in the 2014 common wealth games where he won a bronze medal. In 2015 he won the gold medal in the African Games, then again, a gold medal in the 2016 African Boxing Olympics boxing qualification tournament.
I don't know what he really is nor his potential at this point. There is not enough proof or resume to know if he will one day become a star, but I can't wait to see him fight again.