There are many things going on in the boxing world right now and one of the biggest sagas could have some form of a light at the end of the tunnel should everything workout. As all may know by now, talks between the undisputed middleweight kingpin Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, 38-0-1, 34 KO’s, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 49-1-2, 34 KO’s, have broken down over a proposed purse split. Prior to Canelo’s failed drug test for Clenbuterol, the rematch purse split was set at 65 percent for Canelo and 35 percent for Golovkin. Now that the last several months have been treacherous as of a result of Canelo’s failed test, Golovkin and his team are seeking a 50/50 percent split. Personally, I think “GGG” has some merit with this ask as one of the biggest names in boxing. Additionally, he was the one who really lost out on the failed test debacle. Whether the rematch will happen is up in the air.
Enter Billy Joe Saunders, 26-0, 12 KO’s. As of June 3rd, Saunders has withdrawn from his scheduled WBO middleweight title fight with Martin Murray, 36-4-1, 17 KO’s, due to an injury. The fight was previously postponed due to hand injury and now looks to be scrapped all together. This has only made things all the more interesting. There is now the possibility that Golovkin and Saunders can meet up later in year. Saunders last stepped in the ring with a dominant victory over David Lemieux in December, 2017. Saunders currently holds the WBO world middleweight title. His name has been at the tip of the tongue for those seeking viable opponents for Golovkin for years. He gained respect from many who thought he’d been essentially ‘mailing it in’ as far as competition upon his victory over Lemieux. He showed a class of talent that can only be matched by the top fighters at 160 pounds.
There is also a chance that Saunders could be matched with Canelo should an agreement not be met with Golovkin. Canelo is currently scheduled to return from his suspension in September, 2018. Saunders has the style to make things very interesting in a fight with Canelo. This would additionally offer Saunders the opportunity for a lucrative payday should either of these fights materialize. There is also another big name catching a lot of buzz as a potential opponent for either Golovkin or Canelo. He’s simply known as the “Future of Boxing” Jermall Charlo, 27-0, 21 KO’s. Charlo is coming off of an electric second round knockout victory over Hugo Centeno, JR. With the victory Charlo put everyone on on notice and has made it clear that he’s ready for anyone at the top of the food chain. He has the size and athleticism to provide a stern challenge for all and has thus far passed every test he’s faced with flying colors.
The buck doesn't stop there with the likes of Danny "Miracle Man" Jacobs, 34-2, 29 KO's, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 12-0, 10 KO's, looking for big fights. It'll be interesting to see where roads lead. That's why they fight the fights.