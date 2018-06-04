By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… Three for three Bradley! That’s right boychick, I know you thought at Packy’s old age, there is nothing he could get up for anymore, but for boxing, hard as US Steel! Get out your pen and start editing my column so the RSR readers can get those emails into ole Packy who may not be on that Bookface, Shitter or Instant Grits, but I always read my email and reply personally.
Oscar De La Hoya Roth… Bradley, don’t you edit this! My readers will know it’s a take on the line from The Godfather by Frankie Five Angels to Michael Corleone about Hyman Roth. It certainly applies to Oscar as a fighter and now, a promoter. I am very disappointed on how this fantastic fighter didn’t follow the same game plan as a promoter. You let me down Oscar De La Hoya Roth.
Wilfred Benítez… I see the legend is in the hospital fighting for his life. It breaks my heart that one of if not, the greatest defensive fighters of all time, is in the shape he is in due to the sport we all love. We are rooting for you champ to pull through.
Vasyl Lomachenko… This young man and Errol Spence, JR. are the young blood infusion the sport of boxing needs. They have my endorsement and I bet they have yours too!
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… It’s 1977 and Al, Bradley and I are on Miami Beach at the movie theater and we are about to see the hockey movie Slapshot, with the legendary Paul Newman. The manager comes over to Al and says, Sir, do you realize this movie is Rated R and there are bad words in it?” Without missing a beat, Al replies, “Do you know there is not a word in this movie I have not called my son already?” Al and I were in tears laughing as the manager walked off with his ass on his shoulders. How I miss my pal Al. Sleep well champ. Bradley and I will keep your memory alive always.
The Chutzpah Award Posthumously Goes to Dean Martin. Cool, classy, outspoken, and never one to take any crap. Sinatra loved him, and so did I. Al introduced me to Dean years back at a restaurant on Miami Beach and he couldn't have been nicer and funny, oh so funny. The banter between Al and him, had me on the floor!