Popular best -selling author Jerry Hopkins a man who lived a large part of his life in Bangkok died today at the Camillian Hospital after a long illness, his family announced. He was 82.
Hopkins, was a very colorful writer who over the years, gained a cult following for his publication of The New York Times best-selling biography of Jim Morrison of The Doors, to be followed by 39 mainstream books and more than 1,000 magazine articles.
His other biographical subjects include Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Raquel Welch, Yoko Ono, and Don Ho, collectively earning him the title “Dean Of The Pop Biographers.”
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Hopkins Family in their time of grief.Contact the management team