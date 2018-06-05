By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
In what can appear suspicious circumstances, Billy Joe Saunders has pulled out of a scheduled fight with Martin Murray for the second time. The first fight was scheduled to take place earlier in the year on April 14th, before Saunders pulled out due to a hand injury. The world title contest was then re-scheduled for June 23rd, however, Saunders has since pulled out again; this time sighting a hamstring injury as the problem!
I say these pull-outs appear suspicious, because of potentially huge fights on the horizon for BJS. For him, with the possibility of fights against the likes of Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez, a fight against the tough and rugged Martin Murray is an unnecessary risk.
Although in terms of a boxing contest, Saunders would be a pretty clear winner, Murray’s physical strength and his ‘engine’ would make it far from an easy night’s work for Saunders. Although Saunders was a favorite going into the scheduled contest, I feel that Murray would’ve made the Champion work for the full duration of each round.
As is to be expected, Murray was incredibly frustrated at the fact that he’d lost the opportunity to fight for the WBO strap. Especially after two full training camps and the expenses that go alongside them.
As a result, Murray took to social media to vent his frustration. Letting his fans and the boxing community know exactly what he thought of Saunders…
Saunders responded to Murray, by putting out an Instagram live video, calling him a “bum”, before threatening to “lay him out”. Saunders threatened that he would do this if Murray is ‘brave enough’ to approach him at Tyson Fury’s comeback fight on the weekend and say what he said on social media, to his face.
In response to Saunders’ video, Martin Murray hit back in an interview with the boxing news, stating that Saunders is an “embarrassment to the sport” and “just a horrible little creature”.
Whether or not Murray takes Saunders up on what was essentially his offer to have a street fight, we can be sure that there’s no love lost between these two fighters…
Whatever happens, this news has definitely got the boxing community thinking:
Is Saunders genuinely struggling with an injury, or is there a fight being set up around the corner with Canelo or “GGG”
? Even if that’s the case, then is it fair for Saunders to pull out of a fight on two separate occasions, leaving Murray with the expense of two training camps, no pay day and no world title shot?
Only time will tell if BJS pulled out for legitimate reasons or because a big fight was looming in the distance!Contact the Feature Writers