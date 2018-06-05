This past weekend was a little slow as far as boxing action, but we are back in business this weekend. Saturday is a big night of fights with the Crawford/Horn fight in Las Vegas and the Santa Cruz/Mares II fight in California. This also happens to be the hall of fame weekend in Canastota, New York. We also have something to look forward here in Chicago, as UFC 225 will be at the United Center on Saturday for any of you MMA fans out there. Before everything gets under way on Saturday, there will be an exciting boxing card on Friday at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, which is a suburb northwest of Chicago. The card will be televised by CBS Sports Network and will serve as an appetizer for all the action taking place this weekend. The main attraction that night will be local favorite Mike Lee.
Mike Lee 20-0, 11 KO’s, of Chicago, IL is an undefeated Light Heavyweight fighter. He is currently ranked #3 by the WBO and #12 by the WBA and IBF. In college, Lee started playing football in the beginning of his athletic career but then got into boxing. Through his sophomore to senior year at the University of Notre Dame, Lee participated in the Bengal Bouts, which is an annual charity boxing tournament. He won the title at 175 pounds all three years. To follow this up, he competed in the 2009 Chicago Golden Gloves and won in the 178 lbs. division. Lee then started his professional career in 2010 and has kept a busy schedule since. He has trained with legendary trainer Ronnie Shields and now trains with Jamal Abdullah at Wild Card West Boxing Club in California. He won the USBA Light Heavyweight title in 2016 with a unanimous decision over Chris Traietti. In his last fight, he defeated Aaron Quattrocchi by 1st round stoppage last year. Now Lee looks to continue his career and is now aiming for a world title shot soon. This Friday, Lee will have to get past Jose Hernandez 19-3, 9 KO’s of Lancaster, California. Hernandez will be looking to spoil the show in Lee’s hometown. The Lee vs Hernandez fight will be schedule for 10 rounds and is the main event.
Lee is looking to make a name for himself as a top fighter from Chicago, along with other fellow Chicagoans such as Adrian Granados, Joshua Greer, JR., and Eddie Ramirez. So far Lee brings an exciting style and has good boxing skills along with decent power. Lee is also a smart guy and graduated from Notre Dame in 2009 with a degree in Finance. He might also look familiar to some people because he has been seen on Subway commercials. Lee became the national spokesman for Subway Restaurants in 2011. So far so good for the 30 year old Lee. Lee is popular in Chicago and if Lee wins this weekend in a spectacular fashion again, this can vault him to bigger and better things. Tune in this Friday to see the progression of Mike Lee and see if he can become Chicago’s next star.Contact the Feature Writers