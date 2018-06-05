Kate Brosnahan Spade, a popular fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself in an apparent suicide Tuesday at a New York City apartment, according to a New York Police Department source. The NYC Police Department responded at 10:10 a.m. after Spade was found by her housekeeper, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. A suicide note was found at the scene, he added.
Spade was 55 at the time of her death. Spade started her career in New York in 1993 and opened her first shop in the city three years later, the company’s website states.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Spade Family in their time of grief.