New Zealand born James Peau was raised in and fought out of New Zealand. He had a successful amateur career which included a gold medal at the 1986 Commonwealth Games held in Scotland.
He later changed his name to “James Thunder”, but the name “Jimmy” stuck with him. He told me that he didn’t like the name “Jimmy”, but it stuck with the boxing public.
He opened his pro career on April 8, 1989 with a 4th round tko over 16 fight veteran – Niko Degai in Melbourne, Australia. He ran off a quick string of ko’s and in his 5th fight, he won the vacant OPBF Heavyweight title over August Tanuvasa (7-5, 4 ko).
In his next bout, he ko’d heavy handed former world ranked contender – Bernardo Mercado (33-4, 28 ko) at 87 seconds of round 1 in a bout that was expected to be a test for Thunder. That win pushed him into a higher level of competition.
After 3 more fights, and 3 more knockout wins, including a hard fought 10th round tko over former WBC Light Heavyweight Champion – J.B. Williamson (26-5, 10 ko), he tasted his first defeat at the hands of a man who would later become a stable mate of his – Mike “The Bounty” Hunter (15-2-2, 5 ko). James was stopped in the 4th round.
He went 3-2 in his next 5 fights, but picked up the IBF Pan Pacific Heavyweight Title, along with the Australian Heavyweight Title in that stretch.
Just over 1 year later, Thunder defeated Melton “Sledge Hammer” Bowen (28-4) to win the vacant WBF Heavyweight Title via 5th round tko. He lost that title in his first defense against Johnny Nelson (28-9-1) by decision.
In 1994, Thunder made his move and settled in the USA for a chance at a world title shot. He scored two victories in Albuquerque, New Mexico including a 10 round decision win over Marion Wilson, who just about a month earlier had fought World Ranked Ray Mercer to a draw.
He defeated Ed Donaldson via 2nd round tko, and earned a shot at Richard “Hard Face” Mason (21-3-1, 16 ko) overcoming a point deduction in the 10th round to win a hard fought unanimous decision and pick up the vacant IBO Heavyweight Championship.
Thunder defended his IBO title at the Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan with a very close majority decision over former WBA Heavyweight Champion Tony “TNT” Tubbs (39-5, 20 ko) on scores of 114-114, 115-114, and 114-113. It was a big win for Thunder and it propelled him up in the world rankings.
He came back in his next fight by adding another former world champion – former USBA & WBC Heavyweight king – Trevor Berbick to his list of victims, defeating the former champ by wide margins in a unanimous decision. That bout was also for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Title Belt.
He followed up with wins over Dan Dancuta, and Bomani Parker before running into a bit of controversy. In his non-title bout against WBF and British Cruiserweight Champion Franco Wanyama (15-3-2, 7 ko). It was televised on CBS, and it turned into a wild affair with lots of punishment being dished out by both sides. It went the distance, and in the end Jimmy Thunder was announced to the crowd as the winner. But the scorecards were checked, and it turned out to be a split decision victory for Wanyama on scores of 95-94 Thunder, and 96-93 Wanyama, and 95-94 Wanyama.
Thunder went back to work and put together another nice winning streak starting with a successful defense of his IBO title over Ray Anis (19-1, 13 ko) via 7th round tko. He also defeated Melvin Foster, Will Hinton, William Morris, and Quinn Navarre during the hot streak.
Jan. 14, 1997 found Thunder in a showdown with another world ranked contender – future WBA Heavyweight Championo John “Quiet Man” Ruiz (29-3, 21 ko). It was a battle for the NABF Heavyweight Championship. It went the full 12 rounds. Ruiz got the split decision victory. That would be Thunder’s last fight for a title belt.
Thunder scored an incredible 13 second knockout over up & coming contender Crawford Grimsley. That is…. 13 seconds including the referee’s count! One of the few actual “1-punch” knockouts you will see!
The James Thunder/Crawford Grimsley fight is one of the stories in my book: MAT TALES – True Stories from the Bizarre & Brutal World of Professional Boxing – available on Amazon.
No one could have known what was about to happen when Thunder faced off with Grimsley!
From that point on, Thunder’s boxing career went hot and cold going 4-7 against some top names including: Maurice Harris, Chris Byrd, Tim Witherspoon, Eli Dixon, Monte Barrett, Charles Shufford, Paea Wolfgramm and undefeated Andre Purlette (30-0, 27 ko).
James Thunder fought his final battle in the professional ring on Dec. 6, 2002. He went to Victoria Australia and dropped a 10 round decision to local favorite Colin Wilson. His career spanned 13 years. The powerfully built heavyweight is remembered fondly by boxing fans. I’m one of them.
He finished his career with a final tally of: 35 wins, 14 defeats, winning 28 by knockout.
Purchase Dan’s Hit Boxing Book Mat Tales: True Stories From The Bizarre, Brutal World Of Pro Boxing by Clicking the Image to ORDER it Now.