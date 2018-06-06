After a short, but successful amateur boxing career, that saw him win gold medals for 3 years in a row at the Empire State Games, Albany NY’s Ricky “Time Bomb” Thomas turned professional.
He started out tough, taking on 2-0 Keith Providence, and Ricky was stopped in round 1 of his professional debut.
Thomas got right back to the gym and learned from his debut loss. Thomas ran off 4 straight wins, 3 by knockout, before losing to another undefeated fighter – 6-0 – Ron Morgan.
Thomas was willing to go against anyone his management put him in with. In fact, EVERY fighter he ever faced had a winning record. His record was not padded with easy fights.
His record shows that he faced some of the big names of that era in pro boxing: Andrew Council, William Bo James, Davey Hilton, Fernand Marcotte, Darrin Van Horn, Lamar “Kid Fire” Parks, Julio Cesar Green, Sean Fitzgerald and the legendary James Toney all squared off against Ricky Thomas!
Ricky Thomas never fought for a title, but he was skilled, fearless, and always tested these top level pros. A real fight fan favorite!
Check out Ricky’s pro ledger on boxrec.com: RICKY “Time Bomb” THOMAS
He finished his pro career with a record of 11-14-1, with 3 kos. Ricky passed away in June of 2015 at the age of 49.
