Jerry Maren, who became a beloved character from the 1939 film The Wizard Of Oz starring Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, Bert Lahr and Frank Morgan to name the main leads, lived a long life dying recently in California at the age of 98.
Maren portrayed one of the 124 members of the Munchkin Lollipop Guild in the classic 1939 film.
The role saw him become known as the “Lollipop Kid” after handing a lollipop to Dorothy played beautifully by Judy Garland. His funeral service was held on Saturday at Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills.
actor also appeared in films and TV shows like Planet of the Apes and Seinfeld Maren, real name Gerard Marenghi, had been suffering from dementia is recent years, TMZ reported.
Actress Pam Dubious paid tribute to her “close friend” in a post on Facebook.
“Jerry was a kind, and loving man, who never let his stature get in the way of his eternal strive for happiness, and a good life… RIP sweet Jerry,” she wrote.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Maren Family in their time of grief.