By Joshua “City” Brewer
The O2 Arena in London, England, will play host to a massive heavyweight clash on July 28, 2018. It’s been reported that Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte, 23-1, 17 KO’s will be taking on Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, 28-1, 24 KO’s. On paper and stylistically speaking, these lines up to likely become the most exciting heavyweight fight of the year. Of course, time will tell.
Whyte has been on a roll since suffering his lone defeat to Anthony Joshua back in 2015. He’s gotten better since then and has risen to become a fan favorite, especially after his 2016 war with fringe heavyweight contender Dereck Chisora.
Whyte’s seven fight win streak was capped by a dominant and scary knockout victory over Lucas Browne in March, 2018.
Ortiz is looking to bounce back after suffering the lone loss of his career to Deontay Wilder in March, 2018. Ortiz was stopped in the 10th round of what’s been considered the best heavyweight matchup of 2018, thus far. Ortiz rocked Wilder earlier in the fight and looked to have him all but out on his feet though Wilder was able to recover and ultimately retain his title.
The victor in the matchup will enhance their claim as the next best heavyweight outside of Joshua and Wilder, though Joseph Parker will surely have something to say about that. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Promotions are expected to have an official press conference announcing the fight on Thursday, June 7th. The heavyweight division is heating up to new heights and is sure to get even juicier as former champion Tyson Fury makes his return to the ring this weekend for the first time since 2015.
