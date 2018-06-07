Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico, but raised in El Paso, Texas – Juan Lazcano was a star in the amateur ranks, winning the Texas Golden Gloves title, and fighting in national tournaments. He ended his amateur boxing days with an incredible record of 135-15 before moving into the pro ranks on July 21, 1993, scoring a first round ko over New Mexico’s Chris Crespin at the Country Club in Reseda, California.
He won 8 straight before taking his first defeat, losing a decision to Jose Manjarrez, suffering a broken hand during the bout.
4 fights later, Lazcano took his 12-1, 8 ko record into a challenge against Salinas, California’s Daniel Lujan for the vacant WBF Lightweight Title. It ended in a majority draw, but 2 months later, Lazcano would win the title via 4th round knockout in the rematch.
Lazcano defended his WBF strap with a majority decision victory over slick boxing James “Too Sweet” Crayton.
He didn’t box for nearly 11 months, and returned to the ring only to taste his first legitimate defeat at the hands of world ranked Golden Johnson via 3rd round tko.
He then went on an incredible 19 fight win streak, which included wins over some of the top names in the weight division. Mark “King Cobra” Fernandez, Julian Wheeler, Wilfredo Vazquez, Jesse James Leija, Dorin Spivey, John John Molina, Davey Armstrong, and Stevie Johnston were among those victims. He also picked up and defended the IBA World Lightweight and NABF Lightweight Titles in that stretch.
The win over Steve Johnston was a title eliminator, and set Juan up for his shot at the vacant WBC Lightweight Championship against former holder of that title, knockout artist – Jose Luis Castillo (49-6-1, 45 ko). Lazcano gave Castillo all he could handle, but when the scorecards were read, it was Castillo regaining his World Title on scores of 116-112, 117-11, and 115-113.
Lazcano got back on track and racked up 4 straight wins against top level opposition: Stopping Marco Angel Perez, and Courtney Burton, then winning decisions over Ben Tackie, and Manuel Garnica.
On Feb. 10, 2007 Lazcano faced off in a WBC Title Eliminator against former WBA Jr. Welterweight Champion “Vicious” Vivian Harris (27-2-1, 18 ko). It was Harris getting the nod on razor thin scores of 115-112, 115-112, and 114-113.
Juan fought for the final time on May 24, 2008 and went out big – traveling to Manchester, England for an IBO Jr. Welterweight title challenge against defending champion Ricky Hatton (43-1, 31 ko). Lazcano went out like the warrior that he was, but lost a unanimous decision to the popular home town champion.
It was an outstanding pro boxing career that spanned nearly a decade and a half! Lazcano was a big favorite with West Coast boxing fans, especially in California, and West Texas. He was skilled and durable and always gave the fans much to root for.
He ended his glorious career with a final tab of: 37 wins, 5 defeats, 1 draw, winning 27 time by knockout.
