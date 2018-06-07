RSR readers in this column, I will discuss Dean Martin’s movie MR. Ricco and his TV show guest appearances. Dean did a lot of guest appearances on TV shows which some are hard to find. In 1964, Dean was on an episode of the TV Western show Rawhide, called “Canliss” where he played a hired gunfighter that couldn’t put down his gun which was a great episode.
Dean was a guest star in 1966 on The Lucy Show episode called “Lucy Dates Dean Martin” where she was supposed to be going out on a date with Dean’s stunt double Eddie Feldman, but Eddie got called away unexpectedly, Martin himself took his place as Lucy’s date. It truly was a hilarious show.
He was a guest star in 1978 on an Charlie’s Angels episode called “Angels in Vegas”. In 1979, Dean was a guest star on the short-lived television series called The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo starring Claude Akins in an episode that was called “Dean Martin and the Moonshiners”.
Martin was also a guest star/cast member of The TV show Half Nelson with Joe Pesci that aired in 1985.
Dean’s 1975 movie MR. Ricco, also starring Denise Nichols, Cindy Williams and Thalmus Rasulala was not a big hit and not very popular. I felt it was very gritty and if you are a Dean Martin fan and only used to his movies with gorgeous girls, drinks, coolness and such, you might be surprised with this movie because Dean abandoned his Matt Helm image to play a character much like his real serious personality. In it, he was a San Francisco criminal lawyer who defends two black clients he believes are innocence, but one turned out to be guilty. MR. Ricco is up against a crooked justice system. It would turn out that this movie would be Martin’s last leading man role in a distinguished movie career.