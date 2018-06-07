Boxing is one of the favorite sports pastimes out there. Over the years we have witnessed legacies rise and fall. Legends are forged in the fires of competition. Boxers show a kind of dedication to their craft that cannot be rivaled, that is why to become one of the greatest of all time is no small feat.
If you are a fan that keeps up with the latest boxing news, you know part of the reason you watch is for the stories. It is breathtaking to watch a contender come up from nothing, building and training until they can take on and topple some of the biggest titans in the league. Well we have put together three of the greatest to make that climb to the top of the mountain.
The Heavy Hitters
In every sport, it is only a matter of time until someone comes along and is so impactful, so influential that they forever change the way people view the sport, and how it is played. Here is a list of some of the greatest boxers of all time that did just that:
Muhammad Ali – A fan favorite and household name, Muhammad Ali is one of the names most closely associated with boxing greats. When people participated in fight betting, they would be sure to put all their money on Ali whenever he entered the ring. He did a lot more than float like a butterfly and sting like a bee, he was also a social and civil activist with opinions as strong and swift as his right hook. He truly changed the game, becoming one of the first boxers to win the heavyweight title three times! He finished his sterling career with a jaw-dropping record of 56-5, something unheard of at the time.
Sugar Ray Robinson – A fan favorite and slugger famous for his knockout punches, Sugar Ray Robinson was certainly one of the best to play the game. He was also one of the most entertaining players to watch. He was fast, he was powerful, and had a personality that really gets the fans riled up. As an amateur Robinson has an amazing record of 85-0. A whopping 69 of those victories were won by knockout, far from commonplace in the boxing world. Robinson changed the way you won a boxing match. Who needs a scorecard when you can just knock your opponent out?
Rocky Marciano – The only heavyweight boxer to ever retire without a single defeat, Marciano showed people what it meant to completely dominate a sport, to be at the pinnacle of greatness in your time. He finished his professional career with a crisp and clean, 49-0 record. Even more impressive, all but 6 of those victories were one via knockout. Rocky went head to head with some of the biggest names in boxing at the time, and they all fell when he put the glove to them.
