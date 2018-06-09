Undefeated super middleweight DeAndre Ware (11-0-2, 8 KOs) gets back in the ring on Saturday night when he takes on fellow undefeated Enrique Collazo (11-0-1, 9 KOs) in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.
Ware weighed in at 168.8 lbs while Collazo was 169 at Friday’s weigh-in.
Ware of Toledo, Ohio is a full-time Fire Fighter, and is making his New York debut.
“I come here to dominate, and show the boxing world who DeAndre Ware is. My time has finally come, and I am going to make the most of it,” said Ware. “During the stare-down, I was looking at his jawline , and saying to myself “Yeah Buddy, that’s where I am going to hit him when I knock him out.”
“DeAndre is a mans-man. He is a full-time firefighter, a full-time boxer, a loving husband, and father of of 2 kids,” said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater. “He has been patiently waiting for his opportunity, and everyone will see one of the best prospects to come out of Ohio.”
Ware is managed by Split-T Management
