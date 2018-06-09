Photo Credit Frank Warren/Stacey Verbeek
Former Unified Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury picked up his opponent, Sefer Seferi, after scaling 276 ½ pounds at the official weigh-in on Friday for his long-awaited return tomorrow/Saturday at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Sereri weighed-in at 210 pounds for their 10-round bout, which will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on SHOWTIME Sports social media platforms.
Fury, a former WBA, WBO and IBF Heavyweight World Champion, will return for the first time in 31 months in the SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® social media offering, which begins live at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page and SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel.
Undefeated 140-pound contenders Terry Flanagan and Maurice Hooker both measured 139 ¼ pounds for their WBO Junior Welterweight World Championship that will serve as the chief support for Fury vs. Seferi.
Live coverage for the Frank Warren-promoted event will be provided by BT Sport with U.K. sportscasters John Rawling providing the blow-by-blow and Richie Woodhall the analysis. Boxing broadcaster Ray Flores and analyst Chris Mannix will deliver pre and post-fight analysis from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles for the SHOWTIME Sports audience.
The live stream of Fury vs. Seferi will precede that evening’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® doubleheader that features WBA Featherweight World Champion Leo Santa Cruz in a highly anticipated rematch against former world champion Abner Mares live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT, delayed on the West Coast) from Staples Center. In the co-feature, Jermell Charlo will face Austin Trout for the WBC Super Welterweight World Championship.