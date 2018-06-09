By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
With the recent news that “GGG” has been stripped of his IBF middleweight world title, there may be another opportunity for the former WBA world champion, Daniel Jacobs, to win a world title once again.
After losing on points to Golovkin in 2017 and missing out on a rematch after “GGG” agreed to fight Canelo, it seemed as though Jacobs would have a considerably long wait until he would be able to fight for world honor’s again. However, that may not be the case…
The rumors going around at the moment, are that Jacobs will either face Sergey Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF world title or that he will be taking on Canelo Alvarez after his 6 month ban.
Regardless of what he decides to do, Jacobs now has 2 big opportunities knocking at his door simultaneously. After two bouts which can only be considered to have been ‘tick over’ fights.
Ultimately, the decision will probably go on what’s best for Jacobs in a financial capacity, as he approaches the latter stages of his career.
It is rumored that “The Miracle Man” has been offered a 20% split to fight Canelo. If this is the case then I can see Eddie Hearn (Jacobs’ promoter) pushing for an extra few percent. Using the fact that Canelo had tested positive for clenbuterol, to gain a little bit of extra leverage in their negotiations…
Providing that Jacobs can get a slightly larger share of the split, I can see him deciding to take this shot at Canelo in an attempt to solidify and cement his legacy as an elite middleweight.
Although every fighter wants to be a world champion, Jacobs has already won a world title before and with this opportunity to earn what's probably going to be his best career payday, I can see Canelo Vs Jacobs going ahead in September of this year.