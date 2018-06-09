Polish born Andrew Golota was a decorated amateur who won the bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
He opened his professional career on Feb. 7, 1992 in impressive fashion with a 3rd round tko over Roosevelt Shuler. He rolled on for the next 4 years going 28-0 winning 24 by knockout. Like a raging forest fire, he was out of control and just steamrolling all who stood in his way.
Golota was looked at as a real threat to all heavyweight title belt holders. Impressive wins over Samson P’ouha (15-1), and Danell Nicholson (24-1) were among that fast start, and he found his self matched up against once beaten former world heavyweight champion Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe (38-1).
It was July 11, 1996 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bowe had finished his legendary trilogy of battles with Evander Holyfield, winning the rubber match with a hard fought 8th round technical knockout. He was poised to regain his relinquished world championship belt, but now had to face the red hot and undefeated Andrew Golota.
No one knew what was ahead as the two boxers came out to begin what was a memorable war. Riddick Bowe got the win, but paid a terrible price as he was punished by continued low blows and fouls. Golota seemed to be on the verge of his biggest win, and a world title shot, but he just lost control and after several points taken away, and many warnings, he landed a finishing below the belt bomb that gave Bowe the victory while laying on his back in pain. It set off a riot at MSG that is now one of the legendary events in boxing history.
It seems hard to believe, but after all of the danger and drama that ended their clash, just 5 months later they met in a rematch. Golota had proven his self capable of winning a world title, and he performed so well that even though he took the DQ loss, most boxing experts felt that things were unresolved, and boxing needed to see these two fight to a legal and final conclusion.
It was Dec. 14, 1996 in Atlantic City, NJ with a very high security presence deployed throughout the arena, the boxing world’s attention was focused on this event. They entered the ring with only 1 defeat each. This time Golota outweighed Riddick Bowe by 4 pounds. Bowe looked to be in tremendous condition and ready to prove his self to the world. Golota was ready to prove that his first performance against Bowe was no fluke and not a case of the former world champ taking him lightly.
It was a war from the start, with both men dishing out punishment. Again, Golota looked to be on the doorstep of a great career boosting upset victory, but he gave in to whatever it is that controls that part of him, and after several infractions, again launched a low blow combination that caused him to be disqualified in a bout he wass leading on all 3 official scorecards!
That fight cemented his reputation as a “dirty” fighter, but it did not stop him from gaining many more title fights.
He went on to face Lennox Lewis (WBC Title), Michael Grant (NABF Title), Chris Byrd (IBF Title), John Ruiz (WBA Title) and Lamon Brewster (WBO Title) failing to win any of those titles. The closest he came was a draw with out-sized Chris Byrd for the IBF World Championship.
Andrew ended his pro career with a final record of 41 wins, 9 defeats, 1 draw, winning 33 by knockout. He was always a big draw because of his big punching power, good skills, and reputation as one of boxing’s “bad boys”.
