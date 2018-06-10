The main focus this weekend in Manchester was Tyson Fury’s return to the ring. The main event was a dud as expected. However the co-feature was the fight of the night. It was an important fight in the Junior Welterweight division and a battle between two undefeated fighters. Former WBO Lightweight Champion Terry “Turbo” Flanagan 33-0, 13 KO’s, moved up in weight and challenged Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker 23-0-3, 16 KO’s. Hooker from Dallas, Texas. Hooker took the challenge and fought Flanagan in his hometown in Manchester. This was for the vacant WBO Junior Welterweight Title. As the division is wide open, both fighters wanted to make a statement and prove they belong in top of the division.
As the fight started out, both fighters were feeling each other out. Flanagan was going in and out and he landed two straight left hands to the body of Hooker. Flanagan was busier in the round. As the second round got underway, both fighters opened up. Hooker started to land some of his right hands and did well counter punching. Towards the end of the round, Flanagan landed a strong left hand, but Hooker was busier in this round. In round three, both fighters opened with big exchanges. Flanagan did well in this round and a better job of sticking and moving in the inside. Hooker did land a good right that Flanagan ran into, however Flanagan was busier. Hooker started the fourth round well with good counter punches and he also landed good body punches.
This was a good round for Hooker. Round five started with both fighters getting dirty as Flanagan was coming in with this head. Once again, Hooker was having more success landing his right hand to the head and body of Flanagan. Flanagan was looking frustrated in this round. Round six was a closer round but Hooker was a slight busier. As round seven started, both fighters exchanged hard punches. A cut opened on the left eye and another on the forehead of Flanagan after two clash of heads. Flanagan was fighting on desperation now, but he was landing some good hooks and uppercuts in the inside. In round eight, Flanagan was bleeding real bad but was very aggressive. He was busier than Hooker even though Hooker landed some good counter punches. Round nine was another close round. Flanagan was still applying pressure but was not effective this time. Hooker did a good job with his counter punching and landed some good body shots.
In round ten, neither guy did too much in the round but Flanagan was the aggressor. As the fight was nearing the end, both fighters knew this was a close fight. Both fighters came out exchanging hard shots in round eleven. Hooker landed some good combinations in the inside. Flanagan finished the round strong with his own combinations. It was a close round that I believe Hooker won. Round 12 started with action, with both fighters going at it. Both fighters finished the round strong and when the bell rang, both fighters had their hands raised in victory. Now it was up to the judges and there was drama in the air.
The scores were then announced as follows: one judge scored it 115-113 for Hooker, the second judge scored it 117-111 for Flanagan, and the third judge scored it 117-111 for Hooker. Maurice Hooker won the vacant WBO Junior Welterweight title by split decision. To me this was a close fight but I had a slight edge for Hooker. It was great to see a fighter who deserved it, to win a decision in hostile territory. It is not often we see this. Overall this was an exciting fight and it was way better than the main event. Maurice Hooker Is now a player in the Junior Welterweight Division and now a world champion. He made a huge statement and went overseas to win a title. Flanagan should also be credited here for a good fight and he is also someone to lookout for in the Junior Welterweight division. It is quite possible there could be a rematch between these fighters.