By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
“The Canelo train has left the station” said Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya after Golden Boy Promotions couldn’t strike a deal with the GGG camp over Golovkin’s demand for a 50-50 split. However disappointing this may be to some, is it really all that bad? While the idea of “GGG”-Canelo was all the boxing world could think of for much of 2017, boxing is certainly able to move forward from this.
Unlike was the case three years ago, there are plenty of excellent match-ups that can be made at 160 besides “GGG”-Canelo. The “GGG”-Canelo rematch failing to materialize just serves to open the door to several of these match-ups, which additionally may also be easier to materialize given the lower status and hunger of the rest of the middleweight division.
The sour taste of Canelo’s failed drug test created bad blood between the camps that emboldened “GGG” and K2 to demand a 50-50 split for their rematch when Golovkin had previously acquiesced to 70-30 last September. However, fighters like Danny “The Miracle Man” Jacobs, who have far less experience in the upper echelon of the sport’s limelight, are expected to demand far less to make a fight against Canelo happen, hence making it far more likely to take place. Golovkin might also enjoy greater ease in getting the rest of the middleweight division to step in the ring with him given the fact that he has been progressively less spectacular in the ring than he was before 2017, when he carried a vaunted 23 fight KO streak. This alone may have already prompted many top 160 pounders such as Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade to call him out.
If Canelo-Jacobs is to materialize, which appears increasingly likely due to recent statements from both Eddie Hearn and De La Hoya to get the negotiation done quickly, boxing fans may enjoy a more intriguing match-up than a “GGG”-Canelo rematch. For one, Canelo-Jacobs is not a rematch. Rematches are inherently hard to stomach, especially in situations where fans and experts are forced to be reminded of the controversy that marred the first fight (Adalaide Byrd’s dubious 118-110 scorecard). Further, while “GGG”-Canelo displayed very high quality boxing skill throughout their 12 rounds, it wasn’t the Hagler-Hearns-esque war that many boxing fans were hoping for. The fight turned out to be something of a technical war, and given the steady competitive nature the first fight exhibited, the rematch wouldn’t be expected to deliver significantly more drama, at least at this stage.
Jacobs appears to be nearing his prime following his narrow decision loss to “GGG” last March, looking very impressive in his last two fights against contenders Luis Arias and Maciej Sulecki. “The Miracle Man” also offers stylistic foils that GGG doesn’t against Canelo, as Jacobs has a more diverse offensive arsenal than Golovkin and might force Canelo to bring the fight to him with his smooth boxing style. Canelo has historically struggled with fighters who force him to come forward, as Floyd Mayweather, JR. easily outboxed Alvarez and many believed Erislandy Lara did enough to deserve a victory when they squared off in 2015. While Jacobs doesn’t rely on his footwork to the extent that Mayweather, JR. and Lara do, he is a gifted boxer puncher who was able to use lateral movement and defense to steer clear of “GGG’s” power when he snapped Golovkin’s 23 fight KO streak last March.
While “GGG’s” future isn’t as clear at the moment, a fight against Jermall Charlo could in many ways be the most interesting fight to make at 160. It’s a classic battle of age and experience against youth and hunger, and Charlo has been outspoken in trying to force Golovkin’s hand despite only having two fights at the weight. Further, Charlo may have brought his revered 154 pound knockout power up to 160, scoring a particularly brutal knockout over contender Hugo Centeno, JR. earlier this year. Charlo certainly appears to have the confidence to test out his knockout power against the best in the middleweight division, but the question is if this implies that he would bring the fight to “GGG” with limited restraint. Well, hopefully, but likely not. However, that level of youthful, aggressive, power punching thunder is something that Golovkin hasn’t been up against in distant memory, and the fact that Charlo also brings a long 6 foot stature to the table might present additional problems to the 36 year old champion.
“GGG” would be correctly favored to defeat Charlo on the basis of experience and proven technical prowess, but that doesn’t mean Jermall couldn’t provide fans with a few unforeseen surprises in there. Stranger things have happened to aging champions, and while not all boxing fans agree that “GGG” is past his prime, he is approaching that age where champions have been known to “age overnight” on any given outing. Will Canelo ever be able to capitalize on such a night? Who knows, but in the meantime let’s sit back and (hopefully) watch the rest of the middleweight division unfold into a round-robin of hot fights.Contact the Feature Writers